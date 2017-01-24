close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 11:02
‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan travels by train to promote film - WATCH video

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has taken film promotion techniques up a notch. The Bollywood superstar is travelling by train to promote his upcoming film Raees which marks the debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

SRK wanted to cover as many cities as possible to promote his film ahead of its release on January 25. The actor has more reasons to push his film’s publicity programmes because ‘Raees’ won’t have a solo release. Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ is also releasing tomorrow and a clash at the Box Office is on the anvil.

The Badshah of Bollywood took to his Twitter account to share a few images and videos that show an ocean of humanity gathering at stations to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Check them out here:

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, ‘Raees’ which also stars method actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Atul Kulkarni, will see SRK as a bootlegger based in Gujarat in the 1980s.

