‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan travels by train to promote film - WATCH video

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has taken film promotion techniques up a notch. The Bollywood superstar is travelling by train to promote his upcoming film Raees which marks the debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

SRK wanted to cover as many cities as possible to promote his film ahead of its release on January 25. The actor has more reasons to push his film’s publicity programmes because ‘Raees’ won’t have a solo release. Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ is also releasing tomorrow and a clash at the Box Office is on the anvil.

The Badshah of Bollywood took to his Twitter account to share a few images and videos that show an ocean of humanity gathering at stations to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Check them out here:

Had such a warm mad welcome at Vapi. Now onto Surat. Chal Chaiyya Chaiyya Chaiyya….Ab Surat aa raha hoon. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 23 January 2017

In Vapi Udi Udi jaaye... pic.twitter.com/JnrDqMI0F6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 23 January 2017

All lights and love in Valsad. Thank u for welcoming team Raees. pic.twitter.com/0xzP2zIRBE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 23 January 2017

Thank u Gujarat. This is so beautiful. Thanks for waiting for Raees Surat. pic.twitter.com/SL8bMGhdcg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 23 January 2017

Thank u all the students…the future of India to be here at the Kota station. All the girls especially…love u immensely & wish u the best. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 24 January 2017

#Raees is a realistic film, and we wanted a new face for this film. Conducted a lot of auditions, Mahira was finalised later: Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/LGkadSLAvm — ANI (@ANI_news) 24 January 2017

Wanted to cover all cities in minimum time, so decided to travel by train. Also, I had not travelled in Indian Railways since long: SRK pic.twitter.com/hQZuG7HgFP — ANI (@ANI_news) 24 January 2017

Shah Rukh Khan reaches Delhi for promotion of his film #Raees , visuals from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station pic.twitter.com/HIKHVsOb4U — ANI (@ANI_news) 24 January 2017

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, ‘Raees’ which also stars method actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Atul Kulkarni, will see SRK as a bootlegger based in Gujarat in the 1980s.