Raees: Sunny Leone's Dubsmash of Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue is too good to miss – Watch
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone just made Twitterati fall for her once more. This time, her latest Dubsmash has done the magic. The 35-year-old diva on Sunday posted an interesting video online.
In the shot clip, the 'Ek Paheli Leela' star can be seen reciting superstar Shah Rukh Khan's popular dialogue from their upcoming movie 'Raees'. Okay, we aren’t revealing too much here! Watch for yourself:
"Koi dhandha chota nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota" @RaeesTheFilm @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @excelmovies 25th Jan - #Raees pic.twitter.com/LiROJcYmPE
— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 15, 2017
The Rahul Dholakia directorial will be taking the silver screens by storm on January 25 this year. 'Raees' also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.
The flick will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'. This is touted to be the biggest Box Office battle of 2017 so far.
