‘Raees’ vs ‘Kaabil’: Hrithik Roshan’s tweet to Shah Rukh Khan is the sweetest thing you will read today

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Raees’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan have released today. The two big budget films with superstars on board are all set for a clash at the Box Office. Keeping the BO competition aside, Hrithik expressed warmth and admiration for SRK through his tweet Wednesday morning.

Hrithik, who had earlier expressed his unhappiness over the unfortunate clash, took to Twitter to write, “Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil (sic).”

SRK has worked with Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan in the past and has delivered a blockbuster in the form of ‘Karan Arjun’. The Badshah of Bollywood has also worked with the ‘Agneepath’ hunk. The duo played brothers in Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and hence the camaraderie.