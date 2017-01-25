Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan’s response to Hrithik Roshan’s tweet is endearing
Mumbai: It can’t get better than this! Industry heavyweights – Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan – just proved that camaraderie is greater than competition. ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Raees’ have certainly clashed at the Box Office but the duo’s bromance will leave you awe-inspired.
Earlier in the day, Hrithik had tweeted: “Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil (sic).”
And to Hrithik’s humble tweet, SRK had this to say – “@iHrithik wish could have avoided overlap of releases. That said…my love to u & @yamigautam dad & @_SanjayGupta. Kaabil wil b awesome (sic).”
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 25 January 2017
Ahead of the film’s release, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father had expressed his pain about the unfortunate clash. However, this hasn’t affected their personal relationship.
Roshan and Khan have risen above professional endeavours to keep their friendship ignited beautifully.
