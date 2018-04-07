Raid Box Office collections: Ajay Devgn starrer finally enters Rs 100 crores club

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn has had a terrific run with 'Raid' ruling the Box Office. The film has garnered. After impressing the critics and the audience alike, this intense drama has finally entered the Rs 100 crores club after twenty-two days of its release.

Post 'Padmaavat', 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Baaghi 2', 'Raid' became the fourth film in 2018 to earn Rs 100 crores.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news, he wrote, "Here’s the fourth 100 cr film of 2018... #Raid crosses ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 22... [Week 4] Fri 43 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.14 cr. India biz. HIT.

Raid' is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is written by Ritesh Shah. The film features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles and is reportedly inspired by the real-life I-T raids that were conducted by the officers of the Indian Revenue Service in the 1980s.

Ajay and Ileana's on-screen pairing has received a big thumbs up from the viewers. They starred together in 'Baadshaho' and the super hit track 'Mere Rashke Qamar' featured the two in the lead.