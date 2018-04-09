Raid Box Office collections: Ajay Devgn's intense act helps film power Rs 101 cr

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's eyes do the talking in most of his films and that's his USP. The superstar has a solid fan base who eagerly await each of his movies. His latest 'Raid' has set the Box Office on fire and entered the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club. Critics and fans have liked the film and given it a big thumbs up. He has yet again proved his might in pulling the crowd to the theatres.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest Box Office collections: He wrote:

#Raid [Week 4] Fri 43 lakhs, Sat 55 lakhs, Sun 85 lakhs. Total: ₹ 101.54 cr. India biz.#Raid biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 63.05 cr

Week 2: ₹ 27.06 cr

Week 3: ₹ 9.60 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 1.83 cr

Total: ₹ 101.54 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018

Raid' is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is written by Ritesh Shah. The film features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles and is reportedly inspired by the real-life I-T raids that were conducted by the officers of the Indian Revenue Service in the 1980s.

People have loved the performance of 85-year-old Amma ji in the film who plays Saurabh Shukla's mother in the film. 'Raid' hit the screens on March 16, 2018, and is running strong at the Box Office so far.

Ajay and Ileana's on-screen pairing has received a big thumbs up from the viewers. They starred together in 'Baadshaho' and the super hit track 'Mere Rashke Qamar' featured the two in the lead.

Let's see if 'Raid' continues to hit jackpot at the ticket windows.