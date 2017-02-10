close
Raj Kummar Rao unveils the first poster look of 'Trapped'

Friday, February 10, 2017
Raj Kummar Rao unveils the first poster look of &#039;Trapped&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of Bollywood's finest gen-next actors - Raj Kummar Rao - will be seen next in Phantom Production's 'Trapped'. He recently took to Twitter to unveil his film's first poster.

Rao is playing the lead role in 'Trapped, a Vikramaditya Motwane directorial, produced by Phantom Production.

.And it's official #Trapped releasing on 17th March,2017. Trailer out soon', tweeted Raj Kummar Rao

The film is set to release on March 17, 2017.

