Raj Kummar Rao unveils the first poster look of 'Trapped'
New Delhi: One of Bollywood's finest gen-next actors - Raj Kummar Rao - will be seen next in Phantom Production's 'Trapped'. He recently took to Twitter to unveil his film's first poster.
Rao is playing the lead role in 'Trapped, a Vikramaditya Motwane directorial, produced by Phantom Production.
.And it's official #Trapped releasing on 17th March,2017. Trailer out soon', tweeted Raj Kummar Rao
The film is set to release on March 17, 2017.
And it's official #Trapped releasing on 17th March,2017. Trailer out soon. pic.twitter.com/eR2bOQz44E
— Raj Kummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 9, 2017
