हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0 gets 12A certification by British censor board

The BBFC has given a 12A certificate to the film which means children below 12 years of age can see the movie when accompanied by an adult.

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar&#039;s 2.0 gets 12A certification by British censor board
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' is one of the highly awaited films of the year. With an estimated budget of Rs 543 crore, it is the most expensive Indian film made to date. Interestingly, Akshay will be seen in a negative role on the big screen after a long time. And the actor had to go through a long and tedious prosthetic session to achieve the menacing look for the role.

Expectations are soaring high for the film and fans can't keep their excitement under control to catch the film in their nearest theatre. 

In the meantime, the film has been awarded a 12A certification with an approved run time of  147 min 05 sec for the Hindi version and 146 min 39 sec for the Tamil version.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. Take a look at his posts: 

As per reports, the censor board has suggested seven changes in the film to the maker to get the U/A certificate.

A few days back, the visually powerful trailer was released and it was a VFX delight. The dialogues of this sci-fi outing are powerful and will stay with you for a long time.

'2.0' is written and directed by S Shankar. This happens to be the first Indian film that is directly shot in 3D. '2.0' is a sequel to superhit 2010 Tamil film 'Enthiran' which had Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. The sci-fi drama will see Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi respectively. Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film. The film will hit the screens on November 29, 2018.

Tags:
Akshay Kumar2.0 filmEnthiranRobotAmy JacksonRajinikanth

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close