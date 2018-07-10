हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's '2.0' release date out! Check new poster

'2.0' is written and directed by S Shankar.

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's first project together '2.0' has been in the news for quite some time now. The makers have finally locked the release date and shared a new poster as well. 

Akki took to Twitter and shared Lyca Productions' tweet which revealed that the film will hit the screens on November 29, 2018. Yes! It is releasing this year itself and his puts all the rumours to rest. Earlier, it was speculated that the ambitious project will only see the light of the day next year. 

Check poster: 

'2.0' is written and directed by S Shankar. This happens to be the first Indian film that is directly shot in 3D. '2.0' is a sequel to superhit 2010 Tamil film 'Enthiran' which had Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. The sci-fi drama will see Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi respectively. Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film. Reportedly, '2.0' happens to be the most expensive Indian film being made to date. Looks like the fans of megastar Rajinikanth and National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar can expect the winters to be a thrilling ride!

