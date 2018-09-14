हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
2.0 teaser

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's '2.0' teaser memes will leave you in splits—Check inside

The film is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi respectively.

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;2.0&#039; teaser memes will leave you in splits—Check inside

New Delhi: The mind-blowing teaser of the most expensive Indian film ever '2.0' was unveiled a day before and it created a storm online. The fans had been eagerly waiting to see Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth together in this ambitious venture but you know social media can be a fun place with memes and jokes taking the excitement up a notch in a hilarious way.

Twitter is abuzz with some really funny memes and jokes on '2.0' teaser.

Check out the best ones here:

'2.0' is written and directed by S Shankar. This happens to be the first Indian film that is directly shot in 3D. '2.0' is a sequel to superhit 2010 Tamil film 'Enthiran' which had Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. The sci-fi drama will see Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi respectively. Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film. Reportedly, '2.0' happens to be the most expensive Indian film being made to date.

Looks like the fans of megastar Rajinikanth and National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar can expect the winters to be a thrilling ride!

Tags:
2.0 teaser2pointzero teaserRajinikanthAkshay Kumar2.0 memesMemesJokesBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close