Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's '2.0' teaser will be unveiled on this auspicious date

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth and Khiladi Akshay Kumar's ambitious project '2.0' is high on the buzzword. The release date has been pushed ahead a couple of times, making viewers eager about the venture.

Now, speculation is rife that the teaser date of '2.0' has been locked. According to Bollywoodlife.com, the makers are planning to unveil the teaser on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which is on September 13, 2018. However, no official word has been out regarding the teaser release date as yet.

'2.0' is written and directed by S Shankar. This happens to be the first Indian film that is directly shot in 3D. '2.0' is a sequel to superhit 2010 Tamil film 'Enthiran' which had Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. The sci-fi drama will see Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi respectively. Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film. Reportedly, '2.0' happens to be the most expensive Indian film being made to date.

Looks like the fans of megastar Rajinikanth and National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar can expect the winters to be a thrilling ride!