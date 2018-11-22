Rajinikanth's '2.0' new posters will prep you up to witness biggest 3D spectacle—See inside

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth and Khiladi Akshay Kumar are all set to come face-to-face in '2.0', hailed as the biggest 3D spectacle ever. The makers have unveiled two new posters, setting the buzz high for the ambitious project.

The official Twitter handle of the movie unveiled the two new posters. Check it out here:

A few days back, the visually powerful trailer was released and it was a VFX delight. The dialogues of this sci-fi outing are powerful and will stay with you for a long time.

'2.0' is written and directed by S Shankar. This happens to be the first Indian film that is directly shot in 3D. '2.0' is a sequel to superhit 2010 Tamil film 'Enthiran' which had Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. The sci-fi drama will see Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi respectively. Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film. Reportedly, '2.0' happens to be the most expensive Indian film being made to date. The film will hit the screens on November 29, 2018.