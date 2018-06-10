हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' enters into top 5 charts in Australia, collects Rs 1.6 crore

Rajinikanth's gangster romantic-drama 'Kaala' hit the theatres amid loud cheers and protests at the same time. The film has not only garnered a good response at the domestic market but is also performing well internationally. 

Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

As per industry experts, in Australia, the film has broken into top 5 charts and is all set to emerge as the second highest 'opening weekend grosser' of this year. Sanajy Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' continues to rank on the first stop. 

Here's business collection of the film in the last three days: 

Thursday: 54 lakh
Friday: 51 lakh
Saturday: 56 lakh 
Total: 1.6 crore

'Kaala' released in over 2,000 screens worldwide and has so far witnessed impressive opening. 

Chennai-based trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai had earlier told news agency PTI that the controversy regarding the film over Rajinikanth's comment on the Cauvery row will fetch a substantial amount of publicity to 'Kaala'. 

"I think it will open good in Tamil Nadu because of the controversies surrounding the film. But I can't pinpoint numbers at the moment. Although the advance booking was not very good, the state government's special permission to conduct morning shows have helped. It is expected to do well since it is a Rajinikanth movie but it will not take a massive opening," he said. 

This is the first movie of Rajinikanth since he announced his political foray. 'Kaala' faced severe opposition in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Several Tamil activists and political parties voiced their opposition to Rajinikanth's views on the violence in Thuthookudi.

In Karnataka, the film's release was opposed by some organisations after the southern superstar said the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) on the sharing of river water between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry has to be set up.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films, 'Kaala' stars Rajinikanth as a mob boss of the slum Dharavi. As per IndianExpress, the film earned Rs 230 crore through theatrical and music rights much before its release. 

Apart from Rajini, the film also features Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani among others. 

