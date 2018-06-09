हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kaala

Rajinikanth's Kaala overseas collection way better than domestic earnings

It has been reported that 'Kaala' has recorded the lowest opening for any Rajnikanth starrer 

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Rajnikanth-starrer Kaala, which released across theatres on Friday, has not only garnered a great response in the domestic market but is also doing wonders in the international arena. 

As per trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, 'Kaala' opened to a terrific start in Australia. In fact, it is one of the best starts by an Indian film in the land of Kangaroos. The film collected Rs 54 lakh on Thursday and Rs 51 lakh on Friday. It stands with the net collection of Rs 1.06 crore at Australian market. 

In USA, the film has crossed Rs 1 million-mark and collected 6.83 crore. 

Check out his posts: 

This is the first movie of Rajinikanth since he announced his political foray. 'Kaala' faced severe opposition in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Several Tamil activists and political parties voiced their opposition to Rajinikanth's views on the violence in Thuthookudi.

In Karnataka, the film's release was opposed by some organisations after the southern superstar said the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) on the sharing of river water between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry has to be set up.

"Movie halls will be packed with Rajini fans during the first four days. General public will come only after that. While the hall is full for the first four days, there is no major demand for tickets post Monday," a theatre owner told IANS preferring anonymity.

According to him, the storyline is nothing new - rich versus poor - an age-old theme and reminds the viewers of Kamal Haasan-starrer "Naayagan".

Directed by Pa Ranjith, 'Kaala' stars Rajinikanth as a mob boss of the slum Dharavi. As per a Hindustan Times report, 'Kaala' has earned Rs. 230 crore through theatrical and music rights before release. The film requires another Rs. 280 crore to secure its place on the list of hit films of 2018.

