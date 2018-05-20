Rajkumar Hirani confirms third Munna Bhai film with Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai is definitely one of the most loved films by the masses. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Munna Bhai MBBS' was released in 2003, followed by its sequel 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' which came in 2006.

The films featured Sanjay Dutt as a good-hearted gangster 'Munna Bhai' and Arshad as his sidekick, 'Circuit'.

As per latest reports, the Munna Bhai-Circuit Jodi is all set to return in the next Munna Bhai. According to the Hindustan Times, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has been extensively promoting his upcoming film 'Sanju', recently revealed during an interview that the third installment of his successful film franchise Munna Bhai is in the pipeline.

It was speculated for a while that the next Munna Bhai series will be on the lines of 'Munna Bhai Chale America'. However, the filmmaker cleared all such rumours and said that he, along with co-writer Abhijat Joshi, is in the conception stage. "We wanted to do the third Munna Bhai film and even wrote a lot of it, but we were not able to match the script with the first two. Now, I have found something, though we still have to write it."

Last year, during the promotion of one of his films, Sanjay Dutt had also dismissed reports of the third series being made on the teaser of 'Munna Bhai Chale America'. "No, I don't think so. Since I can't get an American Visa, it's not going to happen," he said.

"As far as I know from the conversations with Rajuji and Vinodji, scripting is going on right now. As soon as they finish shooting for the biopic (on Sanjay Dutt), Rajuji will start working on the script (of Munna Bhai) himself. And I am hoping by everyone's wishes and God's grace, the film will be ready by next year," Sanjay had said.