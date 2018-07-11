हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkumar Hirani

The director-actor duo recently worked together on 'Sanju', a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.

Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky Kaushal to attend inclusion-themed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and actor Vicky Kaushal will champion the theme of 'inclusion' at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM).

The festival is scheduled to be held between August 10 and 22, according to a press release.

Hirani and Kaushal are key guests at this year's IIFM to celebrate Indian cinema along with the diaspora.

The director-actor duo recently worked together on 'Sanju', a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. 

"I'm looking forward to the festival this year, especially since it is championing the theme of inclusion in cinema..."It's always an enriching experience when people of different diaspora watch our films," Hirani, who has directed social issues-based films such as "Munna Bhai MBBS", "PK" and "3 idiots", said in a statement.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the title role, "Sanju" has been nominated in best film, director, actor and supporting performance categories at the IFFM Awards. 'Sanju' will also be screened at Melbourne's La Trobe University.  

Kaushal rose to prominence after his debut in 'Masaan', a film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan that subtly explored the rot of caste system still prevalent in Indian society. 

The IIFM will offer cinematic marvels celebrating the theme of inclusion with an array of screenings, competitions, panel discussions and other activities planned for the audience, the release added. 

 

