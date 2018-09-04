हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Made in China

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer titled 'Made In China'—See pic

Are you excited to watch Rajkummar and Mouni together?

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer titled &#039;Made In China&#039;—See pic

New Delhi: One of the most talented finds of Bollywood, actor Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his latest release 'Stree'. The film was directed by Amar Kaushik. It was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms.

Now, Rajkummar will join forces with Dinesh Vijan in 'Made In China'. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in pivotal parts. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: The super-successful #Stree team - producer Dinesh Vijan and lead man Rajkummar Rao - are all set to commence their next film... #MadeInChina filming begins from 11 Sept 2018 in Ahmedabad... Costars Mouni Roy and Boman Irani... Directed by Mikhil Musale.

This will be Mouni's second project after her smashing debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Gold'. The film was helmed by Reema Kagti.

'Made In China' will begin filming from September 11, 2018, in Ahmedabad. It will be directed by Mikhil Musale.

Are you excited to watch Rajkummar and Mouni together?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

