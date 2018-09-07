हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
stree

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor have all the reasons to smile as 'Stree' emerges a Box Office winner—Check latest collections

The latest collections are now out 

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' has excited the movie buffs and emerged a box office winner. The horror-comedy hit the screens on August 30 and has received a positive response from critics as well as audience. Rajkummar and Shraddha have been praised for their performances and the film has left quite an impact. On its opening day, 'Stree' had performed better than it was expected by minting over Rs 6.82 Cr.

The latest collections are now out and the entertainer has earned over Rs 60 Crore!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Stree is REMARKABLE in Week 1... Day-wise biz is an EYE-OPENER... East, West, North, South - this film is a WINNER... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr, Tue 6.37 cr, Wed 6.55 cr, Thu 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 60.39 cr [1950 screens]. India biz.”

Not only this, he also wrote “Will #Stree cross (100) cr? Much depends on how it fares in Weekend 2... While the film is holding on to a good number of screens in Week 2 [Week 1: 1950; Week 2: 1770] + the trending is superb, it should deliver strong numbers in Week 2 as well... India biz.

Continuing talking about the film, Taran Adarsh's final tweet read, “Irrespective for its *lifetime biz*, #Stree is a LOTTERY for its investors... The mid-sized film has already recovered a substantial chunk of investment from non-theatrical avenues, while the all-India theatrical biz is an added bonus.”

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

'Stree' has been helmed by Amar Kaushik.

Tags:
streeRajkummar RaoShraddha Kapoor

