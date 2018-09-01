Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree' gets a good start at the Box Office

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree hit theatres on Friday this week. The horror-comedy film' performance at the Box Office has surprised trade experts because it has done more business than what was expected.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write: "When numbers do the talking... #Stree surpasses the expectations and estimations and posts a SUPERB number on Day 1... Biz is expected to multiply over the weekend... Fri ₹ 6.82 cr. India biz... Hugely positive word of mouth has translated into BO numbers. (sic)."

The film directed by Amar Kaushik also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

According to Maddock Films, the makers, "Stree is a first of its kind horror comedy, inspired from a true phenomenon. The film is set in a town called Chanderi, where men have started disappearing mysteriously. Is 'Stree' taking them away? Who is she and what does she want?"

Stree clashed with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the Box Office. Interestingly, Stree garnered more eyeballs and attracted more moviegoers.

Shraddha has not had a good time at the Box Office in the recent past. Her previous releases -'Haseena Parkar', 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Ok Jaanu' - could not make a mark. However, she has two big films lined up for release - 'Saaho' starring 'Baahubali' Prabhas and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' with Shahid Kapoor, with whom she has worked in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Haider'. Stree may give her career the much-needed boost and turn out to be one of her most successful films.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, has critically successful films to his credit. And since his debut with 'Rann' in 2010 and 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', he has created a niche for himself in the industry. Stree has definitely got a great start and it will be interesting to see the kind of business the film does at the Box Office.