Stree trailer

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree trailer out and its unmissable- Watch

The 2.50-minute long trailer gives us glimpses of the hilarious moments that are in store for us in the film.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree trailer out and its unmissable- Watch

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree is out! The film brings together two brilliant performers as lovers in an unusual way! Well, it's a horror-comedy after all.

The tagline reads: " Iss saal ‘Mard Ko Dard Hoga!’"

The 2.50-minute long trailer gives us glimpses of the hilarious moments that are in store for us in the film. The supporting cast - Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee - have upped the humour quotient. But the highlight of the trailer is undoubtedly Rajkummar, who has already wowed us by his spellbinding performances in the past.

Watch the trailer below:

According to the description by Maddock Films, "Stree is a first of its kind horror comedy, inspired from a true phenomenon. The film is set in a town called Chanderi, where men have started disappearing mysteriously. Is 'Stree' taking them away? Who is she and what does she want?"

To know who Stree is and what her intentions are, head to the theatre near you on August 31.

Shraddha has not had a good time at the Box Office in the recent past. Her previous releases -Haseena Parkar, Half Girlfriend and Ok Jaanu - could quite make a mark. However, she has two big films lined up for release - Saaho starring 'Baahubali' Prabhas and Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor, with whom she has worked in Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, has critically successful films to his credit. And since his debut with Rann in 2010 and Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has created a niche for himself in the industry. 

It will be interesting to see if Shraddha and Rajkummar succeed in raking in the moolah at the Box Office with Stree.

