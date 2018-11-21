हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao completes shooting for Mikhil Musale's 'Made In China'

The film is a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.

Rajkummar Rao completes shooting for Mikhil Musale&#039;s &#039;Made In China&#039;

New Delhi: Talented actor Rajkummar Rao, who has been shooting for 'Made In China', on Wednesday announced the schedule wrap of the film. The actor took to Twiter to share the news with his fans writing, "Schedule wrap for #MadeinChina. What a fun shoot, can’t wait to share it with you guys on the big screen." 

He also shared a group photo of the team along with the tweet on the social media. Take a look at his post here:

Speaking about the film, 'Made In China' has been directed by Mikhil Musale, who had directed the National Award winning Gujarati film 'Wrong Side Raju'. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and also features Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Mouni will be seen as Rajkummar's wife in the film. 

The film is a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. It is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019, and may face a clash with John Abraham's 'Batla House'.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Amar Kaushik's 'Stree'. Apart from 'Made In China', he also has 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, 'Mental Hai Kya' alongside Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta's 'Turram Khan' in the pipeline.

Mouni recently made her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti's period sports drama 'Gold' co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Tags:
Rajkummar RaostreeShraddha KapoorMade in Chinarajkummar filmsRajkummar Made In China

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close