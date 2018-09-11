हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Made in China

Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy's 'Made In China' goes on floors—See pic

'Made In China' which also stars Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in pivotal parts.

Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy&#039;s &#039;Made In China&#039; goes on floors—See pic

New Delhi: The 'Naagin' of telly world Mouni Roy moved to showbiz with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' and has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in 'Made In China' and the shooting of which has begun.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: “Filming begins in Ahmedabad today... The hugely-successful #Stree team - producer Dinesh Vijan and lead man Rajkummar Rao - commence their next film #MadeInChina... Costars Mouni Roy and Boman Irani... Directed by Mikhil Musale... 15 Aug 2019 release. #IndependenceDayWeekend”

'Made In China' will hit the screens on August 15, 2019. It will be directed by Mikhil Musale. Rajkummar and Dinesh Vijan had a successful outing with 'Stree' which has set the Box Office on fire. The film was directed by Amar Kaushik. It was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms.

Now, the actor will once again join forces with Dinesh Vijan in 'Made In China' which also stars Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in pivotal parts.

Are you excited to watch 'Made In China'?

 

 

 

