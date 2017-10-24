Rajkummar Rao promotes Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana with fractured leg

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is known for his dedication as a method actor, is promoting his upcoming film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana with a fractured leg.

The actor, who fractured his left leg on the set of reality TV show Lip Sing Battle, managed to take out some time for an interview with journalists, before visiting a doctor and going for a surgery.

Asked about how he fell down, Rao told IANS: "Well, I was trying some stunts yesterday (Sunday) at Farah Khan's show and there were a lot of stunts involved in my act that I was trying. I landed badly on the floor."

On Instagram, Rajkummar posted a photograph in which his leg is plastered, while he poses with the show's host Farah Khan.

"Everyone was asking me to break a leg, specially Farah Khan, and see I've literally done that. Two fractures, one surgery, but not that bad. Got to learn some amazing dance moves. Thank you team 'Lip Sing Battle' and my apologies Kriti Sanon, couldn't shoot today. Apologies everyone couldn't finish it today, but very soon hopefully," he wrote.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is set for release on November 10. It also stars Kriti Kharbanda.