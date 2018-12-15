हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Rajkummar Rao roped in opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar's biopic?

The project is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Rajkummar Rao roped in opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar&#039;s biopic?

New Delhi: It was recently reported that Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play the lead in Meghna Gulzar's next untitled film, which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The report claimed that the tall and talented actress will not only play the protagonist but also produce the venture.

Speculations were there that there was a race between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao to play the male lead opposite Deepika. And now, as per latest reports, Rajkummar has bagged the role of male lead in the biopic. 

A source told Bollywood Hungama, that Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar were in search since from a long time, for the male lead for their biopic. As Rajkummar Rao has been the face of unconventional cinema, it seems like he was the right fit for the role opposite Deepika Padukone in the biopic of Laxmi Agarwal.

An official confirmation is yet to come from the makers. 

The untitled film based on the real-life incident of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is being co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar. Reportedly the film will be helmed by Meghna herself.

Earlier, Mumbai Mirror quoted Deepika talking about the project, as she said, "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it's not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer."

Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

The brave soul fought for a long time and in 2006 filed a PIL seeking a ban on the sale of acid. In the wake of the Nirbhaya incident in 2013, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour. The SC ordered the central and state governments to regulate the sale of acid, and the Parliament to make prosecutions of acid attacks easier to pursue.

The minimum punishment is 10 years imprisonment which can extend up to life imprisonment with a fine. Acid cannot be sold without an ID proof and to anyone below 18 years of age.

An acid attack survivor, Laxmi is currently successfully running her NGO Chhanv Foundation. She fell in love with social worker and activist Alok Dixit and together they have a daughter named Pihu. 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneMeghna GulzarLaxmi AgarwalDeepika acid attack survivor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close