हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao says film's box office success not his aim

Rajkummar was interacting with media to promote his forthcoming film Stree on Tuesday here.  

Rajkummar Rao says film&#039;s box office success not his aim
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao, whose latest film Fanney Khan has received mixed response from the audience, says that box office success of a movie is not his aim.

Rajkummar was interacting with media to promote his forthcoming film Stree on Tuesday here.

The critically acclaimed actor has been often praised by critics and audiences. But he is yet to transform that into a major box office success like his male counterparts such as Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have been able to.

Asked whether he is working on that aspect, the National Award winner said: "That is not in my hands so, I don't have any idea how to work on that aspect." 

"My job is to deliver good performances. My last year's films, whether it was 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Trapped' or 'Newton', have done good business. So it is not that my films haven't done well at the box office. 

"My films are doing good business. That's the reason why I am constantly working in many films. Box office success of a film is not my aim because it is not in my hands. My job is to act and I get satisfied when people appreciate my work."

Rajkummar has featured in different kinds of films. Now he is doing a horror comedy. 

Asked whether it's his conscious effort to act in different types of films, he said: "Definitely. That's my conscious effort because that's the fun of being an actor... to do different kinds of stuff. 

"If I will keep doing the same thing over and over again then, I will get bored and the audience will also get bored of me. Therefore, my effort is to choose unique characters or I do something different while playing those characters which will excite me and the audience."

"Stree", which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, is scheduled to release on August 31.

Tags:
Rajkummar RaoRajkummar Rao filmsFanney KhanstreeMental Hai Kya

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close