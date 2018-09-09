हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree continues to dazzle at the Box Office

Rajkummar Rao's latest outing Stree, which is a horror comedy has made the right kind of noise amongst the audience. People have loved the film for the right amount of humour and horror that has been infused in the film. The latest collection update reveals that Stree has minted over Rs 72.41 crore so far.

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao's latest outing Stree, which is a horror comedy has made the right kind of noise amongst the audience. People have loved the film for the right amount of humour and horror that has been infused in the film. The latest collection update reveals that Stree has minted over Rs 72.41 crore so far.

Sharing the collections, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "More
#Stree continues to dazzle... Gathers speed on Sat... Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 73.80%... Expectedly, Sun should score higher numbers... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr. Total: ₹ 72.41 cr. India biz."

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles and has been helmed by Amar Kaushik.

On its opening day, 'Stree' had performed better than it was expected by minting over Rs 6.82 Cr.

So will the hit-film have a sequel? Well, looks like it will as Rao was quoted by PTI as saying,"We are putting serious thought behind the sequel. There is definitely a thought. There are a couple of ideas that Raj and DK were thinking about but we wanted to know how people will respond to the film. The response has been overwhelming. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed,"

