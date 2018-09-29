Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree is unstoppable at the Box Office

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
stree collections

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor latest outing Stree has emerged as a complete winner at the Box Office. The film has continued its glorious run even after so many weeks.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Stree continues to bring in numbers, although the limited screen count + shows and new releases [#SuiDhaaga in particular] has affected its run... Fifth Sat and Sun should witness an upward trend... [Week 5] Fri 52 lakhs. Total: ₹ 123.18 cr. India biz. "

On its opening day, 'Stree' had performed better than it was expected by minting over Rs 6.82 Cr. 

The horror-comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms.

'Stree' features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal parts in the film. The film also features Moroccan-Canadian dancer-actress Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in separate dance numbers 'Kamariya' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. 

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba which is about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night. Rajkummar plays the role of a tailor in the film while Shraddha Kapoor's role is that of a mysterious woman. As part of the preparation for the role, Rajkummar was provided with a sewing machine and a tailor would visit him every day for a period of 20 days so as to teach him the process of sewing clothes.

