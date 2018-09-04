हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
stree

Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree hits jackpot at Box Office on Janmashtami

The Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer has emerged as a surprise hit of the year.

Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s Stree hits jackpot at Box Office on Janmashtami
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror comedy 'Stree' has emerged to be a winner at the Box Office. Despite facing a clash with Deol's 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se', the film has managed to win hearts of audience and rake in moolahs at the Box Office. 

The film saw an opening of Rs 6.02 crore and doubled its box office performance on Saturday and Sunday with Rs 10.87 crore and Rs 14.38 crore, respectively.

Declaring 'Stree' a superhit noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh said that the film has surpassed all expectations and delivered a fantastic performance on the day four of its release. As per Adarsh, the film collected Rs 9.70 crore on Monday and stands with the net collection fo Rs 41.97 crore. 

Take a look at his post here: 

Meanwhile, the film has performed well in the international market too. It has collected AUD 63,353 in Australia, surpassing the lifetime business of Rajkummar's previous two releases 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Fanney Khan' in the country. 

'Stree' has been directed by debutant director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee appear in supporting roles. 

'Stree' was expected to run in the shadow of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se'. But the film subverted the expectations and absolutely demolished the competition. In comparison, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' is having a dismal run and earned only Rs 3.62 crore in first two days. The Deol's film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' was touted as a big release of this week followed by 'Stree'. However, the horror-comedy left behind 'YPD: Phir Se' by miles. 

