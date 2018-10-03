Rajkummar Rao- Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' is unstoppable at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: The 'Horror-Comedy' genre has received much love from the audience. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree' released on August 31 and has emerged a blockbuster film! The movie still continues to rake in moolah and has received rave reviews. Actors Rajkummar and Shraddha have also been widely praised for their performances. While the music topped charts, the movie emerged a box office winner.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#Stree continues to prove all calculations and estimations wrong... Truly UNSTOPPABLE... [Week 5] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 88 lakhs, Sun 1.51 cr, Mon 61 lakhs, Tue 1.24 cr. Total: ₹ 127.42 cr. India biz.”

Right from when the trailer unveiled, the movie had created quite a buzz.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles and has been helmed by Amar Kaushik.

After such immense success, we wonder if the film will have a sequel. Talking about the same, Rajkummar Rao had earlier told PTI,"We are putting serious thought behind the sequel. There is definitely a thought. There are a couple of ideas that Raj and DK were thinking about but we wanted to know how people will respond to the film. The response has been overwhelming. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed,"