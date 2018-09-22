हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
stree

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' refuses to slow down at Box Office

Yesterday, the film had crossed the lifetime business of 'Ek Villian' and 'ABCD 2'

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Stree&#039; refuses to slow down at Box Office

New Delhi: Many Bollywood releases have proved time and again that content is king in the films. If the content is good, the audience showers the film with love and the same has happened with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree'. The horror-comedy is one of a kind and has received a thumbs up from the critics as well as the audience! 'Stree', that opened to a thunderous start at Box Office has now collected over 114 Cr.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Stree is not in a mood to slow down, despite new films invading the market place every single week... [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr [biz got a boost due to partial holiday]. Total: ₹ 114.18 cr. India biz.”

Yesterday, the film had crossed the lifetime business of 'Ek Villian' and 'ABCD 2'. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles and has been helmed by Amar Kaushik.

On its opening day, 'Stree' had performed better than it was expected by minting over Rs 6.82 Cr.

So will the hit-film have a sequel? Well, looks like it will as Rao was earlier quoted by PTI as saying,"We are putting serious thought behind the sequel. There is definitely a thought. There are a couple of ideas that Raj and DK were thinking about but we wanted to know how people will respond to the film. The response has been overwhelming. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed,"

