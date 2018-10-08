हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' witnesses a dent in business, inches towards Rs 130-crore-mark

The horror-comedy has been in the theatres for six weeks now and has collected over Rs 129 crore so far.

Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Stree&#039; witnesses a dent in business, inches towards Rs 130-crore-mark
Pic courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are basking in the glory of their superhit outing together 'Stree'. The film has clicked with the audiences and received a warm response from one and sundry. 'Stree' has emerged as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters with viewers showering their love to the movie.

The film has already made Rs 125 crore at the Box Office and is inching to collecting Rs 130 crore mark. However, with several films hitting the theatres this Friday, the collection of 'Stree' has finally been hit. 

According to industry expert Taran Adarsh, the film has finally witnessed a dent in its business and has slowed down at the ticket counter. Sharing the latest business collection of the film, Taran tweeted, "#Stree is still collecting, but at lower levels... Reduction in screens and shows + multiple new releases have made a dent in its biz... [Week 6] Fri 16 lakhs, Sat 34 lakhs, Sun 61 lakhs. Total: ₹ 129.21 cr. India biz."

He shared the weekly business collection of the film, in another tweet. 

The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms.

'Stree' features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal parts in the film.

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba which is about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is busy with Saina Nehwal biopic and has a major outing 'Saaho' lined-up for release. Rajkummar too has his kitty full with films such as 'Mental Hai Kya' and 'Made In China', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' etc to name a few.

