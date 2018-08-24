हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao teams up with 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut again

Rajkummar was interacting with the media at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 on Thursday in Mumbai.  

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming films Stree, has confirmed that he will feature in Anurag Basus next film titled Imli along with Kangana Ranaut.

Rajkummar was interacting with the media at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 on Thursday in Mumbai.

The actor said: "Yes I am doing a film with Anurag sir called Imli which also stars Kangana."

There were also reports that Imtiaz Ali was going to cast Rajkummar in his next venture instead of Shahid Kapoor and reacting to that, the actor said: "There is nothing as of now with Imtiaz sir but I would love to work with him for sure. I love working and being in front of the camera so, whenever I get a chance or whenever somebody offers me a good film I just do it."

"Imli" will be Rajkummmar and Kanagana's third collaboration with each other. Previously, they worked in Queen (2014) and now they are shooting for their second film Mental Hai Kya.

As far as Kangana is concerned, she will be collaborating with Anurag Basu for the fourth time. 

They have earlier worked in Gangster (2006), Life in a Metro (2007) and Kites (2010).

Imli is touted to be a love story; which deals with relationships on a very human level.

The shooting will begin in November. 

Rajkummar RaoKangana RanautQueenMental Hai KyaImli

