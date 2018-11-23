हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao to play the lead in Karan Johar's Dostana 2?

Reports stated further that if things go as planned, Rajkummar will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film.

Rajkummar Rao to play the lead in Karan Johar&#039;s Dostana 2?
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao is on a roll. The talented actor, who has proved his mettle for acting in back-to-back films, is currently basking in the success of 'Stree'. Moreover, he has his diary filled with a number of projects which are scheduled for release next year. 

While he has been getting accolades from all corners for his acting, he was yet to be cast by a top film production banners of Hindi film industry so far.

However, if latest reports are anything to go by, the actor has bagged his first big banner film – Dharma Productions' for the sequel to 2008 film 'Dostana'. The first part had featured Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham and was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. In the film, Abhishek and John pretended to be a gay couple. 

On the work front, while his latest released '5 Wedding' did not do any good at the Box Office, his horror-comedy 'Stree' went on to become one of the most successful films of the year. It received mostly positive reviews, with praise directed to the film's ingenuity. Made at a small budget of Rs 23-24 crore, 'Stree' went on to earn Rs 174 crore for its intriguing content. 

He recently wrapped up shooting for 'Made in China' also starring Mouni Roy and Boman Irani. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Mikhil Musale. 

He has other projects like 'Mental Hai Kya', 'Imli' and 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', 'Life In A Metro' sequel, Shimla Mirchi and Bengali film 'Ami Saira Bano'. 

Must Watch

