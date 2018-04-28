Rajkummar Rao's Newton lands in another legal trouble for maligning CRPF's image

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao-starrer comedy-drama film 'Newton' seems to have caught up in another legal battle after a CRPF Sub-Inspector filed a criminal complaint against the makers of the film.

According to the news agency ANI, a CRPF Sub-Inspector has registered a complaint in a Delhi court against the producers of 'Newton' for showing CRPF in a bad light in the film. The report added that the court has posted the case for pre-summoning evidence of the complaint.

In a criminal complaint filed by a CRPF Sub-Inspector against the producers of the Bollywood film 'Newton' for depicting CRPF in poor light, a Delhi court admitted the matter and posted it for pre-summoning evidence of the complainant, on 19th July. pic.twitter.com/rySyQOllpl — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2018

Earlier in February, another CRPF sub-inspector had filed a complaint in a Delhi court against the makers of 'Newton'- India's official entry to the Oscar 2018, for allegedly maligning the image, character and reputation of the force.

Reportedly, the complaint describes a particular scene from the film where the polling party assigned for conducting polls in a village arrives at a CRPF campus and makes a night halt there.

Newton' is directed by Amit V Masurkar and produced by Manish Mundra under Drishyam Films and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. The film got eight nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics), Best Actor (Critics) for Rao, Best Supporting Actor for Tripathi while winning Best Film and Filmfare Award for Best Story.

The film was also nominated as India's official entry for Oscars 2018, however, it failed to make the final cut.

The film also had headlines earlier and received criticism for its striking similarities with an Iranian movie 'Secret Ballot'.