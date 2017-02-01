Rakesh Roshan talks about the performances of ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Raees’ at the Box Office

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was earlier upset over the clash of his production ‘Kaabil’ with Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Raees", now says he is happy that both movies are performing well in this cinema-loving nation.

Humming an old popular Bollywood song, he expressed his happiness: "Very good for us that both the films are doing well. 'Saara zamaana, cinema ka deewana' (the entire world is crazy for cinema)."

‘Kaabil’, which features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead, has registered collections of Rs 79.60 crore in seven days since its release, its makers have said.

That makes Rakesh Roshan happy.

"It is big happiness for all of us because we made the film with a lot of hard work and passion. The audience has given lots of love to the film and this gives us more happiness and energy to come up with more good films in future.

"I feel the love we are receiving for 'Kaabil' is same as when I made 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hain'"