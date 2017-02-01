Rakesh Roshan talks about the performances of ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Raees’ at the Box Office
Mumbai: Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was earlier upset over the clash of his production ‘Kaabil’ with Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Raees", now says he is happy that both movies are performing well in this cinema-loving nation.
Humming an old popular Bollywood song, he expressed his happiness: "Very good for us that both the films are doing well. 'Saara zamaana, cinema ka deewana' (the entire world is crazy for cinema)."
‘Kaabil’, which features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead, has registered collections of Rs 79.60 crore in seven days since its release, its makers have said.
That makes Rakesh Roshan happy.
"It is big happiness for all of us because we made the film with a lot of hard work and passion. The audience has given lots of love to the film and this gives us more happiness and energy to come up with more good films in future.
"I feel the love we are receiving for 'Kaabil' is same as when I made 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hain'"
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Johnny Depp extravagant lifestyle leads to financial crisis
- Vishal Bhardwaj includes renewed version of classic track 'Tippa' in 'Rangoon'
- Tiger wishes daddy Jackie Shroff happy birthday with adorable message
- Tiger Shroff praises Aamir Khan, says every newcomer aspires to be like him
- Rakesh Roshan talks about the performances of ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Raees’ at the Box Office
- Amit Sadh talks about delay in 'Runningshaadi.com' release, says it was frustrating
- Vishal Bhardwaj includes renewed version of classic track 'Tippa' in 'Rangoon'
- Nicole Kidman to play mother of 'Aquaman'?
- Hrithik Roshan - Yami Gautam's 'Kaabil': First week collection figures out
- Star Wars film II: Shooting of 'Red Cup' kicks-off