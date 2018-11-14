हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet to reunite with Sidharth Malhotra for Milap Zaveri's romantic-thriller Marjaavaan

'Marjaavaan' will be an action-thriller film and will also features Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Neeraj Pandey's action-thriller film 'Aiyaary' has been roped in to feature in Milap Zaveri's upcoming film 'Marjaavaan'. Interestingly, the actress has once again been paired opposite Sidharth in the film. 

An elated Rakul took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "Super happy to announce my next in Hindi `Marjaavaan`! Milap Zaveri let`s kill it!" Welcoming Rakul Preet, Zaveri wrote: Gives me great joy to welcome the gorgeous and talented Rakulpreet to `Marjaavaan`. Dialoguebaazi and dhamaka en route!"

'Marjaavaan' will be an action-thriller film and will also feature Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. who is making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar-Puneet Malhotra's 'Student Of The Year 2'.  The film will go on the floors this December and will be wrapped up around March 2019. It will hit the screens on October 2, 2019. As per reports, the film will be a violent love story.

The film reunites Zaveri with Riteish and Sidharth after four years after 'Ek Villain', which was written by the filmmaker. 

Earlier, Sidharth had shared the first poster of the film on his Twitter handle writing, "A love worth dying for “ Presenting #Marjaavaan .A thrilling game of love and death with @Riteishd again! Very excited to begin working with this amazingly talented team @zmilap @itsBhushanKumar @nikkhiladvani @tarasutaria__ @TSeries @EmmayEntertain. See u on 2nd OCTOBER 2019." 

Producer Nikkhil Advani and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, who last teamed up for 'Satyamev Jayate', have joined hands for the project.

