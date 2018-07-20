हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Gopal Varma not impressed by Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju', set to make 'real' biopic on Sanjay Dutt

He has tentatively titled it ‘Sanju: The Real Story’. 

New Delhi: The controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for courting trouble due to his statements on social media. The director watched Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' and apparently was not that impressed. By the way, Kapoor lad has been garnering thunderous response for brilliantly portraying Sanjay Dutt on the big screens.

According to Mumbai Mirror, RGV has meanwhile even planned to make a 'real' biopic on Dutt. He has tentatively titled it ‘Sanju: The Real Story’. Woho! Now that a big one. The report further states that this biopic will primarily focus on the part in Dutt's life when he was arrested for possession of an AK-56 rifle.

Mumbai Mirror quotes the filmmaker as saying, “Yes, I am making the film.”

The report quotes a source as saying that although the filmmaker loved the biopic for its emotional connect, he was disappointed with the fact that it barely touched upon the Mumbai blasts and Dutt's arrest during that phase.

RGV's Dutt biopic is apparently going to focus on issues like how Dutt's family was threatened and who was behind it. However, the film is currently in initial stages and not much is revealed about the star cast as yet.

'Sanju' has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and presented the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt before the audiences.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity helped the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

 

