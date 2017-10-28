Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra to release in 3D?

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar earlier this month made a major announcement related to the trilogy Brahmastra. The film happens to be the first in the three-part trilogy featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, who will be seen together on the big screens for the first time.

Now, the buzz around Brahmastra is picking up the pace as the star cast looks interesting. According to Pinkvilla.com, a leading tabloid reported that the film will release in 3D format.

A TRILOGY ...A FANTASY ADVENTURE....A LABOUR OF LOVE.....”BRAHMĀSTRA” pic.twitter.com/8yQ2Y0yWaD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 11, 2017

Namit Malhotra, co-producer of the film has been quoted as saying, “We aspire to create something homegrown that can match Hollywood standards. We can't be penny-pinching with the scale. Hollywood has moved from dramas and rom-coms to big scale films, which makes more money eventually. India too is getting there. We will shoot it the regular way and then convert it into 3D. The visual effects and conversion quality will be superlative.”

He even added, “The films will progress from establishing the characters to the protagonist achieving his goal. Ayan's vision will strike a chord with everyone, from the ages of six to 60. In terms of concept, it doesn't share any similarities with other Bollywood superhero films, like Krrish (2006). The title itself conveys that the story is rooted in our cultural heritage.”

Brahmastra will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.