Ranbir Kapoor aces Sanjay Dutt's 1990s look in new Sanju poster

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani unveiled a brand new poster for his upcoming film Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role.

In the poster, we can see Ranbir pulling off Sanju's 1990s look in style.

Dressed in a body-hugging blue T-shirt and a pair of navy blue denim, Ranbir sports long hair. With his right eyebrow raised, he poses a la Sanju during those days.

Check it out here:

The multi-starrer has Paresh Rawal on board to play Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala to essay Nargis (Sanjay's mother).

Also starring Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh, the film will narrate the tumulous life of Dutt until his release from the Yerwada Jail in Pune a few years back.

Here's how the makers have described the film on YouTube: "Few lives in our times are as dramatic and enigmatic as the saga of Sanjay Dutt. Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist.

Sanju is in turns a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man’s battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him. It depicts the journey of a man through everything that life can throw at him. Some true stories leave you thinking “did this really happen?” This is one such unbelievable story that happens to be true. (sic)."

The film has been produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.

The much-awaited film will hit theatres on June 29, 2018.