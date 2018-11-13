हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra-Part I to release on Christmas 2019

The film was officially announced in October 2017 with a planned release date of Christmas 2019.

Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project 'Brahmastra', which is a triology, has got a release date. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, the first installment of the film is scheduled to release on Christmas 2019. 

Karan Johar, who is producing the triology under his home production banner Dharma Productions, on Tuesday took to Twitter and announced the release date of the first part, writing, "PART 1!!!! #BRAHMASTRA #CHRISTMAS2019 @DharmaMovies written and directed by AYAN MUKERJI."

The film was officially announced in October 2017 with a planned release date of Christmas 2019. It features an ensemble cast of Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Divyendu Sharma and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

'Brahamastra' has also been making headlines becasue of the new found proximity between Ranbir and Alia. Ever since the duo started shooting on the sets, rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

Ranbir and Alia further added fuel to the fire of them being a couple after they walked in together and posed at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held in Mumbai. 

