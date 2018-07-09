हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn's film's release date announced

Pic courtesy: @Luv_Films

Mumbai: After sharing screen space in Prakash Jha's political drama Rajneeti, Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to team up once again for a film. The two powerhouses of talent have been signed by Luv Ranjan's for an untitled venture slated to release in 2020.

The film in question will hit theatres on December 25, 2020.

The film is slated to go on the floors next year, and the two actors are reportedly excited about the working together again.

Ranjan has directed commercially successful non-A lister starrer films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. And it would be interesting to see not one but two big names in his upcoming project.

At the moment, Ranbir is enjoying all the appreciation for his spellbinding performance in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The film has minted over Rs 200 crores, thereby helping Ranbir claim his position at the Box Office after the dismal failure of Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos in 2017. His previous hit was Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

The heartthrob of Gennext has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Trilogy and Yash Raj Films' Shamshera in his kitty.

Ajay, on the other hand, has rib-tickler Total Dhamaal in the pipeline. The intense performer has two National Film Awards to his credit, and we know he can make your jaw drop by delivering an awe-inspiring performance.

 Here's looking forward to seeing Ajay and Ranbir set the silver screen on fire.

