Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Tanna turn up the heat in 'Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo'-Watch

The makers of Sanju have dropped a new song from the film featuring Karishma Tanna and Ranbir Kapoor. The song titled 'Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalu' showcases a moment of intimacy between Sanjay Dutt and his best friend Kamlesh aka Kamli's girlfriend, Pinky.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Pinky, who was supposedly present for a date with Sanju's best friend Kamli but ended up seducing Sanju as Kamli had slept off due to excessive drinking.

Check out the seductive number here:

Mujhe Chand Pe Le Chalo has been composed by AR Rahman, he has also produced Ruby Ruby for Sanju. Irshad Kaamil has penned the lyrics of the song and it has been crooned by Nikhita Gandhi.

Sanju has earned over Rs 500 cr worldwide and minted over Rs 295 crore at the domestic market as of now. 

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. Performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity helped the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

