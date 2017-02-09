Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif to reunite?
Mumbai: Well, if you have been hoping to see Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif together again, then here’s good news for you. The two may team up to promote their upcoming film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ together.
However, the two good-looking actors, who headed to splitsville almost a year ago, may have no plans to reconcile in real life.
According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, filmmaker Anurag Basu has apparently succeeded in convincing RK and Kat to promote ‘Jagga Jasoos’ together.
The film is already way behind its actual date of release. After much delay, the fantasy fiction, will finally hit the silverscreen on April 7 this year.
The ‘Jagga Jasoos’ team still has about a couple of months in hand for film promotions and it will be interesting to see how the former couple handles questions about their personal lives.
But given the fact that both Ranbir and Katrina prefer to keep their personal life well protected, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they dodge any questions about their breakup.
Nonetheless, we do look forward to the film that has been able to take the anticipation level up a notch by unveiling an awe-inspiring trailer.
