Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani sign a special pact after Sanju turns out to be a blockbuster

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor had played a cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's PK starring Aamir Khan in 2014. As an alien in the last scene, Ranbir looked cute and adorable. And in the filmmaker's biographical drama Sanju, the actor transformed into Sanjay Dutt.

Interestingly, Sanju has surpassed PK's all-time collection. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer based on Sanjay Dutt is the third highest grosser after Prabhas' Baahubali: The Conclusion and Aamir's Dangal.

And here's good news for Ranbir and Hirani's fans. The actor and the filmmaker have signed a pact. According to Bollywoodlife.com, "Ranbir Kapoor made a special request to Rajkumar Hirani, which lead to a pact between the two."

According to this pact, Ranbir will be a part of Hirani's upcoming films in some way or the other. He may not necessarily play the lead but may do special appearances or cameo. Interestingly, according to the report, Ranbir has replaced Arshad Warsi as Circuit in the third instalment of the super-hit franchise Munnabhai starring Sanjay Dutt.

The Kapoor boy has plump deals in his kitty including the Brahmastra Trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film has Ayan Mukerji on board as the director and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni to play other significant characters.

Ranbir also has Yash Raj Film's Shamshera in the pipeline.