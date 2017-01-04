Ranbir Kapoor as Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in biopic? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Bollywood seems to be smitten by the real-life journey of stalwarts, so much so that it looks like making biopics is on everyone's mind. After Aamir Khan's brilliant protrayal of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his tale of teaching 'Dangal' to daughters Geeta and Babita, looks like another interesting biopic might see light of the day.

Yes! According to Pinkvilla.com, Saif Ali Khan too wants to make a biopic on the life of his father, the legendary late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Pinkvilla quotes Saif as telling a leading daily, “I would love to (make a biopic). He is a huge icon in my mind. He was a stylish person - with his body language, the way he spoke, his attitude, and even the way he smoked his cigarettes. You can’t come close (to him). It’s like making a film on Bruce Lee. Who is going to copy his body language? That is my main concern. Amma (Sharmila Tagore) feels Ranbir (Kapoor) can. Yes, he has a long face like my father but I don’t think he likes cricket. However, it will be great (to see a film on him). It will be a great story about bringing India together."

However, he even mentions what stops him from making it, “I think it’s because of my personal affection towards him, and also not wanting to make a bad film ever. Tab toh lag jayenge (it will get a lot of criticism). Who is making such mind-blowing films nowadays? You need somebody who really understands such stuff. It needs to be done at some point."

When he was asked whether he would play the lead in the biopic, he clarified, “I don’t know, maybe. I am 46 and all his drama happened when he was in his 20s. So, there can be two actors (who can portray different stages of his life). It’s actually very interesting but I am scared of making a bad film."