हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

As Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor dethrones 'Baahubali' Prabhas at the Bollywood Box Office, creates a new record

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has minted over Rs 46.71 on day 3 of its release thereby registering the highest single day collection by a Hindi film.  

As Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor dethrones &#039;Baahubali&#039; Prabhas at the Bollywood Box Office, creates a new record

Mumbai: After occupying the top spot at the Bollywood Box Office, Prabhas has made way for Ranbir Kapoor. The former's Baahubali: The Conclusion has been dethroned by the latter's latest release Sanju, a film based on actor Sanjay Dutt's turbulent life experiences.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has minted over Rs 46.71 on day 3 of its release thereby registering the highest single day collection by a Hindi film.

Since its release on Friday last week, the film has collected over Rs 120 crores!

Ranbir Kapoor claims Box Office top spot with Sanju; film mints over Rs 120 crores in the opening weekend

Check out trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

"#Sanju creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Records HIGHEST SINGLE DAY for a HINDI film... DEMOLISHES the record held by #Baahubali2 [Hindi]... #Baahubali2 had collected ₹ 46.50 cr on Day 3 [Sun]… #Sanju has surpassed it, collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Day 3 [Sun]. India biz. Boxoffice on (sic)."

Prabhas' Baahubali: The Conclusion was the second half of SS Rajamouli's two-part magnum opus Baahubali, which began with Baahubali: The Beginning. The film, which released on April 28, 2017, is first Indian film to mint over Rs 1500 crores at the worldwide Box Office. The Hindi version of the film distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had held the top spot at the Box Office for the highest single day collection for a Hindi film until yesterday.

The film produced by Shobu Yarlagadda also starred Telugu hunk Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nasser, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan.

Coming back to Sanju, Ranbir has delivered one the finest performances so far. The Kapoor lad has proved that he is here to play long innings. He may have had a string of flops but that won't stop him from conquering hearts. 

The 35-year-old has Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji's trilogy and Karan Johar's Shamshera in the pipeline.

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor in SanjuSanju Box Office reportPrabhasBaahubali: The ConclusionSanjay Dutt

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close