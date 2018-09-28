Ranbir Kapoor birthday special: A look at the actor's best films

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actors of Bollywood and the talented star has starred in plenty of super-hit films that will always be cherished. From a chocolate boy to a 'Rockstar' and finally to the point he understood 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Ranbir is the dream boy of every girl.

Today as he turns 36, here is taking a look at some of his best films:

Sanju (2018)

Through this film, we saw Ranbir at his best. He played the role of Sanjay Dutt and did absolute justice to the role. The actor looked like a carbon copy of Sanju baba and his performance was lauded by the audience as well as critics.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

This movie had portrayed heartbreak beautifully, also, we'll never forget the way Ranbir looks like in 'channa mereya' .

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Who can ever forget Bunny! The bindaas, upbeat character who kept us on our toes throughout the film.

Barfi (2012)

What proved this actor's versatility was this film. Barfi has got to be one of the best roles played by Ranbir and what stole our hearts was the scene when the adorable character finally finds love!

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani (2009)

Nothing beats the cuteness of this movie! The much in love Prem's ultimate journey to win over his lady love, 'Jenny' is hilarious as well as hopelessly romantic!

Wake up Sid (2009)

From acting like a carefree boy to a responsible man, Ranbir's acting skills were tested in the film. As the character Sid developed, Ranbir's acting too blossomed and we absolutely loved the transformation!

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)

The movie was a hilarious take on the life of a salesman- with targets to complete, work pressure and Ranbir Kapoor looked adorable in a Sikh avatar.