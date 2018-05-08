Ranbir Kapoor brings back 'Rocky' look in new 'Sanju' poster

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor's ambitious project 'Sanju' will present the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt on the big screens. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and its teaser created quite a stir on social media. Dutt has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which will be presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences.

The filmmaker, who is on a poster sharing spree, has unveiled yet another look from the movie which shows Ranbir as Dutt in 'Rocky', his debut film. Check out his look:

The Kapoor lad has transformed himself so much so that in the teaser which was released a few days back, it becomes hard to make any difference between the reel and the real Sanjay Dutt.

It has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser has received a positive response and now all eyes set for the big release.

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.