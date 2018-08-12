हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor couldn't be a part of Ranveer Singh starrer Takht - Here's why

Ranbir and Ranveer are two of the most sought-after actors today.   

Ranbir Kapoor couldn&#039;t be a part of Ranveer Singh starrer Takht - Here&#039;s why
Pic courtesy: @karanjohar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are powerhouses of talent and have proved their mettle time and again. It would have been a treat to watch them together in a frame, and Karan Johar's Takht could have brought them together. But we may have to wait longer to see the two in a film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, producer-director Karan Johar would have cast Ranbir and Ranveer in his ambitious project Takht which was announced on Thursday. 

But since Ranbir has his hands full for the next two years, he could not spare his dates for the KJO film though he earnestly wanted to be a part of it.

Ranbir and Ranveer are two of the most sought-after actors today. Though Ranbir, who had not had a great time at the Box Office for quite a few years, bounced back stronger with Sanju in June in 2018. Ranbir has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Trilogy in his kitty besides a film titled Shamshera with Yash Raj Films and one with Luv Ranjan co-starring Ajay Devgn.

Ranveer, on the other hand, too has a busy schedule ahead. He has Gully Boy for release, Simmba (Rohit Shetty's entertainer co-starring Sara Ali Khan) and Kabir Khan's '83 in the pipeline.

Karan unveiled the teaser poster of the film on Thursday and wrote: "An incredible story embedded in history...An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne... A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession...TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE....@dharmamovies @apoorva1972 (sic)."

Takht, which is slated to release in 2020 will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. 

