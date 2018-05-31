Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional over dad Rishi Kapoor's reaction on Sanju trailer

Mumbai: "I got emotional after watching dad's reaction on 'Sanju' trailer," revealed Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had said he is bursting with pride after watching Ranbir's impersonation of Sanjay Dutt in the much-anticipated trailer of the film.

Reacting on the same at the trailer launch on Wednesday, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star said, "Besides being my father, he is also an actor I admire. My dad would never say it on my face that I have done good work. That is why when Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani) sent me the video, I got extremely emotional."

Earlier, the '102 Not Out' star, who was shown the trailer prior to its worldwide release on May 30, had said, "The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is superb. The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu (Kapoor) and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."

Meanwhile, the entire star cast sans Anushka Sharma">Anushka Sharma was present at the trailer launch here.

At the event, Ranbir also said that his mother, Neetu Kapoor, is his biggest fan. "Whatever I do, she loves it," the 35-year-old added.

The gripping trailer gives an insight into the life of Sanjay Dutt aka Sanju baba - be it his girlfriends, his drug addiction, his career, his conviction, downfall, his sentence, his acquittal, and then his uprising once again.

"While I was acting, I was really imagining what he must be going through. Sanju sir's life is such that we all can learn from his mistakes," said the 'Jagga Jasoos' star.

Written and directed by Hirani, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza.

The film will hit the big screens on June 29.